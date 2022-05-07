ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ave Maria, FL

Naples man arrested after stealing metal studs from a construction site

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office

AVE MARIA, Fla. –The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to steal and transport 10-foot metal studs from a construction site off of Carrara Drive in Ave Maria.

CCSO identified the man as 36-year-old Juan Galvan.

Deputies began to follow Galvan’s vehicle after he was spotted leaving the construction site where multiple thefts had occurred in the last month.

According to CCSO, Galvan was pulled over for a traffic violation while heading towards Ave Maria Boulevard.

Deputies found metal studs and construction items in the back of Galvan’s vehicle.

According to the report, deputies conducted a DUI investigation on Galvan at the scene.

Galvan told investigators he took the metal studs and construction items with the intent to sell them for money.

Galvan faces charges of grand theft, trespassing, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Galvan was taken to the Immokalee Jail.

CCSO has not released any further information at this time.

