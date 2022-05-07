ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police start review after woman strikes boy, 12, with oar

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers are reviewing a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute in a park in Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police was called to an altercation in Conham River Park after a woman pushed the boy, called Antwon, and injured him with a paddle....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 44

ANGIE B
2d ago

yeah don't try and brush this off this is someone's kid ...grown people need to be grown..what right do you have to hit anyone's child...WOW

Reply(8)
13
Clara Hudson
3d ago

Not right to hit that boy. But also kids that age should know better than to throw mud at boaters. The police should have been called long before the violent attack happened. Where were the kids parents?

Reply(4)
20
ElevCraft5
1d ago

I guess they realized his dad is white, and that changes things. The woman admits to hitting or "nudging" the boy first. The boy hit her back, and then she hit him with the oar. How do you start an altercation and then claim self-defense?

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey: Father jailed for killing 14-week-old daughter

A father who violently shook his baby daughter to death has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter. Christopher Easey, 31, formerly of Norfolk, had denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. His trial heard Eleanor had a brain injury and 31 rib fractures and had been left alone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antwon
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oar#Avon And Somerset Police#Violent Crime#Bbc News
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTVQ

Ten-year old calls police on his mom

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police. Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
OK! Magazine

Madeleine McCann's Belongings Found In Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Car: Details

Just a few weeks after authorities named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a Portuguese news outlet reported on a new break in the case.According toThe Guardian, TV reporter Sandra Felgueiras stated that local police found one of McCann's possessions in Brückner’s old camper van."We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann," said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters. "The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence — not forensic evidence, but evidence."Though...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy