The 2022 GMC Sierra HD and fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 once again offering heated and ventilated seats, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, all new units of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 that would normally be equipped with Heated front seats (RPO code KA1), Ventilated front seats (RPO code KQV) and Heated outboard rear seats (KA6) will once again be equipped with those features, as of April 24th production. What’s more, all new units of the 2022 GMC Sierra HD that would normally be equipped with Heated front seats and ventilated front seats will once again be equipped with those features, also as of April 24th production.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO