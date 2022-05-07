ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocilla, GA

Irwin County man arrested on drug charges

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
During the search of an Ocilla residence, agents recovered 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine. One man, Eugene Ford, was arrested.

OCILLA — After the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Southcentral Drug Task Force, Irwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections conducted a joint investigation into the actions of Reginald Eugene Ford, 48, of Ocilla, Ford was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Information was gathered by the Southcentral Drug Task Force that led agents to believe illegal drug activity may occur at 188 Foxy Lane in Ocilla. Agents developed probable cause and executed a search warrant on the property. During the search, agents recovered 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

WSAV News 3

Chatham County police arrest suspect tied to multiple crimes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes. Larry Johnson, 45, is charged in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Grovetown man arrested for molesting a 13-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department Investigators arrested 22-year-old Demarcus Lee White for several child molestation incidents. White admitted to molesting a 13-year-old multiple times. He admitted the juvenile was a family acquaintance and that he knew he was molesting the teen and needed to stop. Investigators are in the process of identifying other […]
GROVETOWN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Chase suspect wanted on drugs, gang charges

A Senoia man with a history of leading police on high-speed chases is behind bars after crashing into another car during his most recent outing. Justin Dwayne Rivers, 33, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, fleeing from police and failure to maintain lane, according to jail documents.
SENOIA, GA
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Albany Herald

4 Florida corrections officers are charged in the alleged beating death of an inmate

Four Florida Department of Corrections officers have been arrested in the alleged beating death in February of an inmate at a prison south of Miami, authorities said. Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34, were arrested Thursday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the agency said. Jeremy Godbolt, 28, was taken into custody Friday, according to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured after gunfire erupts on Mother’s Day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead and three others hurt after gunfire erupted at a Georgia condominium complex on Mother’s Day, authorities said. According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in DeKalb County. Police arrived to find five people who had suffered gunshot wounds, the news outlet reported.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Business owner accused of punching Mayor Pro Tem turns himself in

#Update | May 6th, 2022 (WJBF) – As of Friday morning, Walker is no longer in the Richmond County Jail. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Tuesday’s Augusta-Richmond County Commission meeting ended in a scuffle and an arrest Warrant for Dayon Walker, a local business owner accused of punching Mayor Pro Tem Bobby WIlliams. Walker turned himself in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Georgia man, dog reported missing

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man and his dog they say disappeared Friday night. Timothy Patrick May was last seen around Henderson Mountain Road near Highway 108 at 11 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pickens County deputies...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Suspect arrested, accused of 2 Augusta murders

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Richmond County investigators have made an arrest in 2 murder cases. A news release from the sheriff’s office says they were working leads in the deaths of Johnny Coleman and Brittany Dougherty. Coleman’s body was found on April 18th and Dougherty’s body was found April 19th. The release says officers arrested 33-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing family member

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a family member in Savannah Sunday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it charged Jeffery Johnson, 59, with murder in the death of a family member. Vernita Johnson, 57, was involved in a fight with Jeffery in the 900 block of E. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
