Elon Musk says many mistakes were made in creating the first generation Tesla Roadster. The second generation version of the Roadster is slated to begin production in 2023. Tesla Inc TSLA aspires to make 20 million vehicles by 2030, which will likely prove to be quite the challenge, but Tesla was built by overcoming obstacles, starting with the Tesla Roadster, the first all-electric production vehicle to use lithium-ion batteries.

ECONOMY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO