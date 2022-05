AUBURN, Ala. – Three homers, including a pair of three-run blasts, carried No. 4 Arkansas (35-11, 15-7 SEC) from a five-run deficit to an 11-8 come-from-behind win over No. 19 Auburn (31-15, 12-10 SEC) in Friday night’s series opener at Plainsman Park. With the win, the Hogs...