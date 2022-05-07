ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, WV

Mountaineers get commitment from former Miami LB Austin-Cave

By Ryan Decker
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Brown and company add another member to the defense through the transfer portal. West Virginia’s offseason of adding players on both sides of the ball via the transfer portal continued Saturday. The Mountaineers learned of a new commitment from former Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave. The rising redshirt...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Former Baylor Quarterback Gerry Bohanon Announces Transfer

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has committed to South Florida. Bohanon announced his decision Sunday afternoon on Instagram, prompting everyone to "watch this." Bohanon started 12 games last season, averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt with a 146.6 passer rating for the Bears. He threw for 18 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground for the 12-2 Bears, who defeated Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Hosted Major Wide Receiver Transfer On Visit

Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend. Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star safety Kaleb Spencer on Monday. Spencer announced the move via Twitter. The Virginia native attends Life Christian Academy and held offers from Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan State and others. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound recruit is the No. 14 player in Virginia and No....
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Miami, WV
Miami, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Davis Beville announces commitment to Sooners

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Beville previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 24. The redshirt sophomore appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2021 and completed over 73 percent of his passes. He finished his Pittsburgh career with one career touchdown pass and one interception.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott
Person
Neal Brown
Metro News

Lockhart and Austin-Cave expected to provide needed depth on WVU defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s latest additions from the transfer portal are expected to bolster depth at a pair of key positions on defense. Last week, former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart committed to the Mountaineers and he officially signed on Friday. A day later, former Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave pledged his commitment to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mountaineers#American Football#College Football#Camden High School#Wvu
WOWK

NCAA DI Board of Directors issues NIL guidance to schools

INDIANAPOLIS – A major announcement was handed down by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Monday, as it relates to name, image and likeness. According to a release on NCAA.com, the Board of Directors has issued guidance to member schools regarding recruiting activities and NIL opportunities for student-athletes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK

Pittsburgh at WVU: Where to watch, first pitch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two of the oldest rivals in collegiate athletics will meet on the diamond for the third and final time this regular season on Tuesday. West Virginia and Pittsburgh have split the season series thus far, and both need a win, given their play as of late.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

GBN Podcast: Mazey’s club rallies to take finale vs. Texas

West Virginia's baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory. That victory was key for the Mountaineers, who with it remain on top of the Longhorns in the Big 12 standings with two more weekend series to go in the campaign. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down everything that happened over the weekend and look ahead to the rest of the season for WVU. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Winfield Youth Baseball 5-9-22

Huntington to discuss infrastructure improvements …. Huntington residents say flooding aftermath is heartbreaking. Kanawha County Public Library re-opens after 2 years …. Things you should know to vote on primary day in …. Gov. Justice surveys local flood damage, announces …. Kanawha County Public Library re-opens after 2 years …
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
KEYT

North Carolina State transfer joins revamped Butler roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler coach Thad Matta says 6-foot-11 Manny Bates will join the Bulldogs program next season. Bates is a grad transfer from North Carolina State, where he had 147 blocks and shot 64.7% from the field in two seasons with the Wolfpack. It’s the latest move in a flurry of program additions since Matta returned to his alma mater in April. The Bulldogs announced last week that they had also signed signed 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas, a transfer from Georgia State, and added former Ohio State stars Greg Oden and Jon Diebler to Matta’s staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy