Lack of research clouds medical marijuana

By Hugh Gray Contributing Columnist
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago

Marijuana use is the most prevalent substance-related diagnosis among Westview’s adolescent clients in each of the last four years. In two of those years, it was the most prevalent of all diagnoses.

As the local provider of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services, Westview has an important responsibility, and is uniquely qualified, to comment on the effects of marijuana use, which we see every day among the people we serve.

Many people wrongly believe that marijuana is like tobacco since the two are often smoked. Like alcohol though, marijuana can affect your:

• Ability to think and solve problems.

• Coordination.

• Reaction time.

• Judgment.

• Memory.

• Mood.

We know that the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana is the plant’s main mind-altering ingredient. THC is dangerous to many users and addictive to some, and young people are particularly vulnerable.

The effects of marijuana can be even more serious in young people. “If you’re a young person and you’re using regularly, there’s a whole host of problems that can occur,” says Kevin Hill, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Regular marijuana use during the teen years has been linked to:

• Lower IQ.

• Changes to areas of the brain involved with learning, memory, and attention.

• Anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.

• Dropping out of school.

• Worse performance in college.

While the debates over legalization continue, many young people view marijuana as less risky, and not surprisingly, more and more of them are smoking marijuana for the first time. Early use of marijuana is especially troubling. The human brain develops throughout adolescence and well beyond, into the mid-20s. Marijuana use can harm learning, thinking and memory development and can contribute to mental health issues, not to mention medical problems.

“There’s a much higher risk in people whose brains are developing — those 25 and under,” said Hill.

We also know the earlier a young person starts to use any mood and mind altering substance, the greater the possibility of developing addiction. One of the recurring themes we hear from the youth we treat is regret – of wasted time, lost opportunities, squandered talent, impaired memory, reduced performance and disinterest in healthy activities.

So why the hard push for “medical marijuana?”

Scientific study of the chemicals in marijuana, called cannabinoids, has led to FDA-approved medications that contain cannabinoid chemicals in pill form. Continued research may lead to more medications.

To further confuse the issue, a cannabinoid called cannabidiol (CBD) has been found to be useful and does not have the detrimental effects of THC. Unlike THC, CBD is a cannabinoid that doesn’t make people “high.” These drugs aren’t popular for recreational use because they aren’t intoxicating. It may be useful in reducing pain and inflammation, and controlling epileptic seizures.

CBD for legal commercial use is extracted from cannabis plants using a technique that removes the vast majority of THC. In South Carolina, CBD must contain less than .3% THC. That’s one-third of one percent. If you are planning to use CBD, be sure to research the specific product/label.

Expanded social acceptance will almost certainly result in more new users, higher frequency of use among established users and increases in marijuana-associated health and social problems. Therefore, Westview encourages you to be an educated community, especially young people and their parents, about the dangers and potentially addictive dynamics of all drugs, including marijuana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Newberry Observer

