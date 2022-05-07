NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers vs. Capitals Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

The New York Giants excited their entire fanbase when they selected Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick in the NFL Draft. Upon arriving with the Giants, Thibodeaux made it known that he wanted to wear no. five, the jersey he donned as a star for the Ducks. Only, Giants kicker Graham Gano had worn the number for the past two seasons- and hasn’t been keen on giving it up in the past. Gano negotiated with Thibodeaux, who ultimately secured the right to wear no. 5, thanks in part to last season’s rule change that allowed defensive players to wear single-digit jersey numbers. With a projected lucrative rookie deal on the way, Thibodeaux could afford to tell Gano to name his price. The Giants placekicker did- and after Thibodeaux met it, $50,000 were donated to a very good cause, as reported by Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO