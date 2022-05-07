Five Rivers MetroParks to hold annual ‘Bike to Work Day’ event

(Free-Photos/Pixabay/Free-Photos/Pixabay)

DAYTON — Five Rivers MetroParks is inviting the community to celebrate National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20, during its annual Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast.

The event will take place on Friday, May 20 at RiverScape MetroPark on 237 E. Monument Ave.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., hundreds of cycling enthusiasts will gather to enjoy a free, flying pancake breakfast, coffee, live music, cycling-related exhibitors, a photo booth and more, according to a release.

Business organizations, community groups and individuals are encouraged to enter the Bike to Work Day Challenge prior to the event for a chance to win prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the team with the most riders and the team that covers the most collective miles ridden the morning of the event.

Individuals can pre-register for a chance to win prizes for most miles ridden the morning of the event. Two random drawings for prizes will be awarded to one team and one individual rider as well.

