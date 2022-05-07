ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Five Rivers MetroParks to hold annual ‘Bike to Work Day’ event

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9qfG_0fWJk5sp00
(Free-Photos/Pixabay/Free-Photos/Pixabay)

DAYTON — Five Rivers MetroParks is inviting the community to celebrate National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20, during its annual Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast.

The event will take place on Friday, May 20 at RiverScape MetroPark on 237 E. Monument Ave.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., hundreds of cycling enthusiasts will gather to enjoy a free, flying pancake breakfast, coffee, live music, cycling-related exhibitors, a photo booth and more, according to a release.

Business organizations, community groups and individuals are encouraged to enter the Bike to Work Day Challenge prior to the event for a chance to win prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the team with the most riders and the team that covers the most collective miles ridden the morning of the event.

Individuals can pre-register for a chance to win prizes for most miles ridden the morning of the event. Two random drawings for prizes will be awarded to one team and one individual rider as well.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Derby Day: Wiener dogs race in the Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Can’t make the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Check out this local race with man’s best friend: Wiener dogs. On Saturday, May 7, the Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wieners. This event will occur across the Oregon Historic District and, according to the event page, it only […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City set to host ‘Mom Shop Hop’ today

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and the downtown merchants are set to host their first “Mom Shop Hop” starting today. The event is dedicated to the hard-working women in our lives. >>Mother’s Day 2022: 10 brunch deals to treat Mom. Participants are invited...
TIPP CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Urbana Citizen

Experts set for Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has enlisted the help of experienced appraisers to participate in the upcoming Antique Appraisal Fair. The event will be held at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on May 15 from 2-5 p.m. and will include distinguished, local antique experts who will provide verbal appraisals to attendees.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Five Rivers Metroparks#Work Day#Cox Media Group
WDTN

Good music, free fun: Levitt Pavilion announces concert lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is nearly here, and the Levitt Pavilion has announced its list of shows for the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. “Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner. “Our commitment of providing 50 free […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy