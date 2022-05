Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of people who believed the Detroit Tigers would not only win over 80 games but that they could challenge for a wild card spot. Well, if either of those things is going to happen, the Tigers had better get things turned around quickly as they are now 8-19 on the season following a 4-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO