Davisboro family seeing damage after a tree went through their roof

The Alabama Department of Transportation is holding a two-day auction that includes hundreds of vehicles. The auction, conducted by JM Wood Auction Company in Montgomery, will start today (Thursday, May 5) at 8 a.m. with bids taken online or at ALDOT’s Montgomery facility. The first day of the event will include miscellaneous items from ALDOT offices across the state, including computers, monitors, printers, generators, tools, office furniture, laptops, trailers, golf carts, lawnmowers and more.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO