The Greenville Tourism Commission has stealthily been working on something for the summer of 2022 that we are ALL going to love. On August 12th, the Muhlenberg County Ag and Convention Center will host the first annual Bluegrass PRCA Rodeo, with contestants from all over the country descending upon Powderly, Kentucky that Friday night and then again on Saturday for tons of exciting rodeo action.

GREENVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO