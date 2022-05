Blue Earth Plaza in downtown Manhattan will be transformed into a slice of Louisiana at the 5th annual Bayou GatorCraw Fest on Friday and Saturday. Chef Que Purdy said organizers want to expose the community to authentic Cajun-Creole culture, food and music. "Everything at this festival will be authentic from the Cajun cuisine to the Zydeco bands traveling here from Louisiana."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO