Over the past few years, the U.S. government added Huawei and Phytium to its Entity List, effectively preventing companies from accessing technologies developed in the U.S. without a special export license. However, these two blacklisted companies recently teamed up for a new desktop computer from YahBoom decked out in... black. The news apparently answers, at least partially, the question of just exactly how Huawei would execute its plans to build out its commercial PC business, a mystery that emerged just last week.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO