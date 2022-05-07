Gary Sanchez sitting for Twins on Saturday

The New York Yankees‘ top young prospects have struggled to start the 2022 season in the minor leagues. However, the No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, has apparently been terrible in Single-A with the Tampa Bay Tarpons. Dominguez is hitting .223 with two homers and nine RBIs...
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
When the New York Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins, they also included catcher Ben Rortvedt in their plans to utilize a platoon with Kyle Higashioka potentially. However, Rortvedt came to the Yankees with an oblique injury that has kept him out for the first few weeks of the season.
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 73 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .224 batting average with...
The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano. Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team. The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd. The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out...
Hanser Alberto was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alberto will take the evening off while Gavin Lux starts at second base and bats ninth. Our models project Alberto to make 370 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 38...
The New York Yankees faced off against the Texas Rangers in a make-up game from May 7 on Monday afternoon at 1:05 PM. After Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery got the starts in Sunday’s doubleheader, Nestor Cortes toed the slab in the series finale before the Bombers host the Toronto Blue Jays in a two-game series starting Tuesday.
Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.
The Oakland Athletics did not list Cristian Pache in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pache will take a seat Monday while Luis Barrera makes his season debut. Barrera will bat ninth and play right field, and Ramon Laureano will cover centerfield. Pache is projected to make...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Thairo Estrada as a starter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Estrada will take the afternoon off while Brandon Crawford enters the lineup at shortstop and bats fifth. Mauricio Dubon will cover second base. Our models project Estrada for 228 more...
The Chicago Cubs have placed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stroman was placed on the IL without a description, but hopefully he will be able to return healthy in the near future. Justin Steele will start in his place for tonight's game against the Dodgers.
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Geraldo Perdomo as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Perdomo will bat sixth and play third base Sunday while Josh Rojas sits. Perdomo has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points off of the Rockies.
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa Sunday. Schwindel has struggled thus far at the MLB level, and as a result, he will be going back to Triple-A. Adrian Sampson has been brought up to round out the roster. In 96 plate appearances this season, Schwindel...
The Cincinnati Reds will start Tyler Stephenson at catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stephenson will bat cleanup and handle catching duties Sunday while Aramis Garcia takes a seat. Stephenson has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.5 fantasy points against the Pirates.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Celestino will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Daulton Jefferies and Oakland. Byron Buxton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Celestino for 6.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Stassi for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins dodged a major problem this past week. There were initial concerns that Correa might have a broken finger after Thursday night's game at Baltimore, but instead it was only bruised. The Twins, who have won 14 of 17, lead the AL Central by three games.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Phillips will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Kevin Kiermaier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Phillips for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
