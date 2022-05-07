ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the leaked Roe opinion, Justice Thomas says the Supreme Court can't be bullied

By Rina Torchinsky
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
As reproductive-rights protests continue after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade , Justice Clarence Thomas says the court can't be "bullied" into making a decision that some would prefer.

"We can't be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want," Thomas told a group largely comprised of lawyers and judges Friday at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta, NBC News reported . "The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that."

"We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don't like," Thomas said.

Thomas, one of the more conservative justices on the bench, made some references to protests against the leaked draft opinion.

A day earlier at the same conference, Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak "absolutely appalling." Earlier this week, the court confirmed the authenticity of the draft published by Politico and Roberts ordered an investigation of the leak.

In a statement issued by the court on Tuesday, Roberts said: "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."

The court statement said the leaked draft opinion doesn't represent the court's final position.

KatieMK
3d ago

"The court can't be bullied" but the court can rip fundamental rights of privacy away from women. The arrogance of this man, this man that is so political in his decisions, this man whose ego is so out of control that he refuses to recuse himself when we all know he can't be unbiased on political cases. This fraud of a Justice! Keep poking us Justices keep it up and the women of this country will show you bullying. How dare he!

Titan
3d ago

The leak was needed to deflect the Ginny Thomas information. It also highlighted the fact that some supreme Court justices will say anything to get confirmed and then change their minds afterwards.

Jim Lisenby
3d ago

stick to your guns justices. Don't let the mob rule intimidate you. go by the Constitution not by the mob

