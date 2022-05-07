WATCH LIVE: Ironman World Championship in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police have reported an auto-pedestrian crash from Saturday night. A person was reportedly struck while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bluff St. and Main St. Authorities say that the area has been particularly crowded with the Ironman event taking place. “There are so many people out […]
SALT LAKE CITY — We are Springing Up with Casey Scott, who started the week off with beautiful views from Chopper 5 while highlighting some of the popular hikes in northern Utah. Casey visited the Adams Canyon Trail in Davis County and the Waterfall Canyon Trail in Ogden —...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek! Like yesterday, temperatures across the state will be above average. Highs will be similar in northern Utah with mainly the 60s and 70s with a few spots along the Wasatch Front sneaking into the upper 70s. […]
We love when Courtney Otis is in studio sharing the hottest spots to grab a bite and reminding us to support our local businesses! We now have three places to put on our to-visit list, asap. Deep Sea Food Truck: The owners are Mauricio and Dafne, a mexican couple from Mexico City who came to this […]
UTAH (ABC4) – With summer quickly approaching, cities across Utah are announcing their annual summer festivals. Here is a list of Utah City Summer Festivals for 2022: Box Elder County Peach Days in Brigham City (September 9-10) Cache County Black & White Days in Richmond (May 16-21) SummerFest Arts Faire in Logan (June 16-18) Pony […]
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The week's top stories included a variety of topics as Utahns reacted to news about Roe v. Wade, a water main break caused extensive damage in Salt Lake City, and memorial services were held for Utah's longest-service senator, Orrin Hatch. But this week's KUTV.com traffic trended mostly to the tragic loss of life after multiple people died after being hit by vehicles near Utah roads.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Mother’s Day Weekend, Utah! We saw above average temperatures to close the work week, but an unsettled pattern will settle in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies moved into the state thanks to a weak cold front, and Saturday brings temperatures that will run 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday, with some […]
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has been killed in a cyclist-train collision that took place on the evening of May 7. Carl Arky of the Utah Transit Authority told ABC4 that the accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near 161 West 4500 South in Murray when a 20-year-old cyclist attempted to […]
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after attempting to cross with his bike in front of an oncoming frontrunner, according to UTA. Spokesperson Carl Arky said the individual was struck from a southbound front runner train at approximately 4500 South in Murray. Officials said the victim...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Strong, fast winds complicated work for firefighters in northeast New Mexico on Sunday as they battled two major blazes, though the rural area's major population center appeared to finally be safe from the worst danger. “It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked...
May 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - It's a sport that's said to have been born out of the Midwest and is spreading like brush fire all over the country and the world. The American Cornhole League once again brought their "SuperHole" competition to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, and with it came some of the premier Cornhole talent you can find anywhere. The event has transformed into a year-long competition that culminates with a championship event hosted alongside the world championships later this year. Adam Mikulich couldn't resist the opportunity to visit the competition and see how it's grown over the years. He also spoke with several Utahn's that are excited about the sport and are trying to help it grown in the Beehive State.
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Travelers, get ready as a new airline is coming to Utah. Breeze Airways, founded in Utah and headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, will be taking off for the first time in Utah this summer. Founded by Utah native David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, who also founded […]
UTAH (ABC4) – College is something many Americans look forward to in life. With so many universities throughout the nation, it can be difficult to cherry-pick the school that’s the best fit for you. To help with this matter, Studee conducted research compiling the country’s top states to be a college student in. To support […]
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has a long history in television and movies. One connection many may not be aware of is Utah’s connection to a classic episode of “The Twilight Zone.” The 1964 episode, “Mr. Garrity and the Graves” follows a man who stumbles into a small mining town and convinces the local residents that […]
