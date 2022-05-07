WATCH LIVE: Ironman World Championship in St. George

May 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - It's a sport that's said to have been born out of the Midwest and is spreading like brush fire all over the country and the world. The American Cornhole League once again brought their "SuperHole" competition to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, and with it came some of the premier Cornhole talent you can find anywhere. The event has transformed into a year-long competition that culminates with a championship event hosted alongside the world championships later this year. Adam Mikulich couldn't resist the opportunity to visit the competition and see how it's grown over the years. He also spoke with several Utahn's that are excited about the sport and are trying to help it grown in the Beehive State.

