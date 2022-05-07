ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Dylan Scott Playing East Moline’s Rust Belt TONIGHT!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rust Belt will bring country rocker Dylan Scott to East Moline on May 7!. Dylan Scott is the total package – a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed in his father’s...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Country Star Josh Turner Playing Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino

Country Star Josh Turner is set to perform in the Event Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 8:00p.m. Tickets are $60, $55, $50, $45 and $40 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Nashville, IL
QuadCities.com

The Roast of Matt Moody Slated for May 13

The lovable and infamous Matt Moody, the Village Theatre’s General Manager is turning one year older and will be roasted for it. To help him celebrate, The Village have compiled some of the best comics in the QC area to shamelessly abuse him. It is something you might enjoy...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Speakeasy Welcomes Back Laugh Hard Stand-Up Comedy Show TONIGHT

The Speakeasy Laugh Hard Comedy Show is back on this Friday at The Circa Speakeasy (1818. 3rd Avenue Rock Island). Doors open at 7:00 and the show starts at 8:00. Tickets are only $3.00 for this show! Seating will be limited due to social distancing so reserve early! Because we cannot mix parties at tables only reservations for 4 or 6 people can be made. Sorry for the inconvenience.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Scott
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd Coming To Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring their Southern style rock to Moline‘s TaxSlayer Center July 16 as part of their Big Wheels Turning tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd will be playing at the event stage on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. The Hall-of-Fame band, which contributed to the popularity of the southern/country...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Kaleidoscope Eyes Rocks Schwiebert June 25

A splendid time is guaranteed for all at Kaleidoscope Eyes!. River Music Experience is pulling together the creative power of the Quad Cities for an All Sweat Beatles tribute like you’ve never seen before. Musical performances from over 25 of your favorite QC musicians will be accompanied by performances from Acroyoga Quad Cities’ circus and flow artists and members of Quad City Symphony Orchestra!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rust Belt#Riaa Gold#Best New Country Artist#Country Radio Seminar#The Comics Buyers Guide
QuadCities.com

‘Threepenny Opera’ Opens At Rock Island’s Augustana TONIGHT

The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “The Threepenny Opera,” May 5-8, 2022. Set in the impoverished back alleys of Victorian London, “The Threepenny Opera” follows underworld antihero Mack the Knife as he tries to woo Polly Peachum and elude authorities. Created in 1928 Berlin to speak out against capitalist corruption, this musical bluntly addresses issues that remain relevant today.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Rachel Mac Brings The Funny To Davenport’s Tomfoolery On Tremont TONIGHT

Tomfoolery On Tremont will present RACHEL MAC on May 8 at 8pm!. Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in Milwaukee after almost a decade of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher. She writes about comedy, teaching, and motherhood on her substack “A Star is Dying,”
DAVENPORT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy