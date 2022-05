MADISON Co., Va. (WVIR) - Some school boards in Central Virginia are on the verge of making changes to what can be taught, or even discussed, in the classroom. Both Madison County and Orange County school boards are meeting on Monday and the resolutions on the table both say, thanks to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the so-called critical race theory could be banned.

