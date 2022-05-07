Products of the Week: Excellent EDC, A Clog Collab and Brightland’s Newest Olive Oil

InsideHook

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Gerber’s small-but-mighty “Chonk” multi-tool impresses, Dr. Martens x Pleasures join forces for a mule moment and the “Castelveltrano” finally releases.

Gerber

Gerber Chonk

Sure, Gerber’s latest invention is essentially a four-inch prybar designed to open doors, remove nails or crack the seal on a paint can, but it’s also outfitted with five other tools (a dedicated nail puller, wire cutter, flathead drivers and a bottle opener) for unforeseen tasks. Clip it to your jeans, throw it in your pocket or fix it to your keychain — no matter where you take it, chances are you’ll find an excuse to use it.

Adsum

Adsum + Merrell 1TRL MTL Long Sky

It’s a real city-meets-country affair with Adsum and Merrell’s Long Sky trail runner; built to withstand muddy, uncertain conditions — the shoe sports a Vibram outsole, internal bootie and breathable mesh TPU upper — it’s been endowed with all the downtown sensibilities of the NYC-based brand.

Pro-Ject

Pro-Ject E1

The handmade E1 is part of a new line of budget turntables from Pro-Ject and is also built for newcomers to the audiophile world: It’s purposely “plug and play” with pre-adjusted tracking force and anti-skating. Available in three colors.

Todd Synder

Todd Snyder Linen Jersey T-Shirt

Available in six sizes and six colors, these 100% linen tees feature a relaxed fit and breathable fabric. It’s your ideal summer shirt, as long as you don’t throw ‘em in the dryer (they’ll shrink).

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Jorge by Pleasures Leather Slingbacks

If a badass combat boot and sleek clog copulated, we can only imagine that the resulting child would look something like the Dr. Martens x Pleasures Slingbacks (and we’re not mad at it). Featuring the iconic rubber sole and yellow stitching with an on-trend open back, it’s the ultimate summer shoe for punks and chillers alike.

Brightland

Brightland “Castelvetrano” Olive Oil

Harvested in 2021, Brightland’s “Castelvetrano” Olive Oil has a polyphenol (a micronutrient found in plants) count of 668 mg/kg — nearly 5 times the average amount found in oils. The inaugural release of the Paragon Collection, which features “small batches of one-of-a-kind olive oils from around the world, in partnership with producers committed to their craft,” only 1200 bottles of the buttery, aromatic oil were made, and (you guessed it) sold out immediately. Keep an eye out for upcoming releases!

Igloo

Igloo Jeep® Stickers Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler

A cooler is essential to summer outings, and Igloo’s 7 Qt Playmate is the perfect size for easy excursions the Jeep branding keeps the whole thing looking fresh, new and very ready to make an impression.

Marshall

Marshall Emberton II Speaker

Marshall’s retro portable speaker features two 2’’ full-range drivers and two passive radiators to create a form of multi-directional sound. Three hours of charging will get you 30+ hours of playtime.

Mijenta Tequila

Mijenta Tequila Añejo Gran Reserva

We already love Mijenta’s Reposado, so the additional aging here for this tequila simply brings out new flavors and complexity. Aged for a minimum of 18 months in four different oak barrels — American white oak, French oak, French acacia casks and cherry barrels — this one features notes of dried fruits, agave, butterscotch and coffee.

OOFOS

The OOcandoo by OOFOS

You’ve just spent the day hiking. Now it’s time to unwind by the campfire — what are you wearing? Your OOcandoos, of course. It’s the newest recovery sandal from footwear brand OOFOS that’s still outdoor-friendly and prepared to handle all your summer adventures. That’s because the lightweight, packable shoe is equipped with a protective closed heel, open design for maxim ventilation and the brand’s OOfoam tech for active recovery.