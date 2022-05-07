Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning through 9 PM MDT this evening and again from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch on Thursday is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid-evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid-evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...3 to 9 percent, lowest on Thursday, with long duration periods of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO