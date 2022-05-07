ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Has Covid-19 Again, Will Isolate For Mother’s Day

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg2jv_0fWJfEHO00

Click here to read the full article.

For the second time, Savannah Guthrie has contracted Covid-19, as she shared Friday on her Instagram page.

Despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot, Guthrie fell victim again, but downplayed her condition on social media.

“So this happened — again!” she wrote. “Covid +, air filter on ‘turbo’ and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!”

Guthrie and co-ancho Hoda Kotb both contracted Covid-19 earlier this yea within a week of each other.

“We’re trading places,” Savannah said when announcing her earier diagnosis on the show. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Will Smith Among Stars In Latest Season Of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for his latest round of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. However, don’t expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year’s Oscars as season four of Letterman’s Netflix longform interview chat show was filmed before March. The new season will debut on Friday May 20 and the six-part series will also feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds. The show sees the former host of The Late Show go in depth with a range of guests. Previous...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hoda Kotb
Daily Mail

'So this happened - again!' Savannah Guthrie reveals she's tested positive for COVID-19 a SECOND time, saying she will be isolating for Mother's Day

Savannah Guthrie has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 a second time this year, saying she will be isolating ahead of Mother's Day. The Today co-anchor, who is vaccinated and boosted, took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot of her positive test. She also posted photos of herself wearing an N95 mask and her air purifier on the highest setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show recently. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Grammy Awards#Sag Awards#Mother S Day#Cable Streaming
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy