GREENSBORO, N.C. — May is Bike Month and the city of Greensboro has plenty of ways the community can participate. From an event called "Ride with the City," to bicycling classes for people of all ages, and a ride of silence to honor those who have been killed while biking on public roads, there are events being held throughout the entire month.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO