Omaha, NE

Pedestrian dies after being hit while crossing street

By Associated Press , Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
Omaha Police have released details related to a Friday night fatal crash.

Officers were called to 153rd and Maple at 11:20 pm for a person down in the roadway. The victim was 41-year-old Curtis N Gormley. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a press release, the investigation found that a pedestrian was crossing West Maple Road near 153rd Street when he was struck by a westbound SUV. He was then immediately struck by another westbound SUV.

Both drivers were reported to have stayed on scene and were cooperative. No charges were filed and no citations were issued related to the death.

According to police, during the investigation, there was one officer blocking eastbound traffic when his cruiser was struck by a DUI driver near 156 and Maple. The cruiser had minor damage.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

