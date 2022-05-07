ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France’s Macron inaugurated for second five-year term

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to first take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine before going on to focus on promoting France and Europe on the world stage. Macron was reelected for...

