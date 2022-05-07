ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Symphony Orchestra to present Aretha Franklin tribute as final show of 21-22 season

By Cameron Gunnoe
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present its final show of the 2021-2022 season, Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.

A part of the ZMM Architects & Engineers POPS series, presented with additional support from the West Virginia Lottery and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, the tribute performance pays homage to the Queen of Soul through renditions of an anthology of her timeless classics.

Skilled singers, including multiple Grammy award winner Timaka Lawrence will join the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for the evening’s performance, which will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV in Charleston, and will begin at 7:30.

“Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin celebrates the singer, icon, and activist for an evening of soulful music,” reads an event statement from the WVSO.

“Talented vocalists, including two-time Grammy award winter Tamika Lawrence, will take the stage alongside the WVSO to perform Ms. Franklin’s anthology of hits which led to eighteen Grammy awards and a designation from Rolling Stone as ‘the greatest singer of all time.”

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin will take the place of the Michael Bolton Symphony Sessions, which was scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, but was canceled. Patrons who purchased tickets for the show, which was to be a co-presentation with the West Virginia Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences, have received tickets by mail to the Aretha Franklin tribute show.

Ticket exchanges or refunds can be requested by contacting the Clay Center Box Office in person, by phone at (304) 561-3570, or by online at the Clay Center website.

