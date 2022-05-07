Deputies: 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputies are investigating after two people were injured in a Saturday morning drive-by shooting in Hollywood.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls around 10:15 a.m. of shots fired from an unknown vehicle near Baptist Hill and Annavesta Roads.

Deputies say two vehicles were involved in the shooting as they traveled near that intersection.

Initial reports show a male victim from one vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second male victim showed up to an area hospital, also with a non-life threatening injury from the shooting.

Further investigation determined the two people were in separate vehicles at the time shots rang out. Both vehicles are being processed for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

Count on New 2 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.