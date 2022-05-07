ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4 Anchor Emily Florez and Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz interviewed on Jessop’s Journal

By Douglas Jessop
( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) You see Emily Florez and Marcos Ortiz interviewing people on ABC4 Utah. In this Sundays Jessop’s Journal episode we turn the tables and find out more about them as the subject of extended powerful, positive and inspirational stories.

Here is a quick preview of the next 30-minute collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” called Jessop’s Journal that airs Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 Utah.

In this Sunday’s episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “The Broadcasters”—

Our first guest talks about the powerful experiences she has had through mentors,

American Idol alumus, Ashley Hess , shares her positive vibe as our musical guest.

Everyone has a story. We kept with the Broadcasters theme with this week’s object. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered(TM)

Marcos Ortiz has been a crime reporter for many years. He shares an inspirational message on what helps him have work/life balance.

But first , Emily Florez

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power” . Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story.

Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated and made possible by the generous support of XLEAR , Tatt2Away, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

