MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old accused of murdering a 17-year-old in Northwest Miami-Dade made his first appearance in court Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Police, Tavarus Williams,15, confessed to shooting and killing 17-year-old Cairi McNear on May 4, at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building. He is facing one count of second-degree murder. McNear’s mother Aurianna McNear told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Yes it tears me apart but with his confession, he is going to have to spend a lot of time with his confession. This person they charged is just 15 years old. He’s a baby. He is a baby like many of our...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO