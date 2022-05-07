ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Batting first in Game 1

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Contreras is starting at catcher and batting first in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

Al Horford has tapped into a level of his game during the playoffs that many thought he’d lost at age 35. It reached a new height in Game 4 during the Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Bucks on Monday night. The five-time All-Star scored 16 of his playoff career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the defending NBA champions at two games apiece.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, before a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, plans have changed in light of the (latest) injury. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Bat#The First Game
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy