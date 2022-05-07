ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tam Courts will give Dundee United licence to ‘go and play’ against Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zn81U_0fWJWWfV00

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts will give his players the autonomy to take risks at Ibrox as they chase points against Rangers that could be crucial in their European quest.

United took a major step towards a place in the Europa Conference League when they beat Motherwell last Saturday and face their other rivals for a top-five place, Ross County, on the final weekend.

But Courts knows a result against the Europa League finalists could go a long way to meeting their goals.

United came close to pulling off a shock on their previous trip to Ibrox when only a late penalty from James Tavernier denied Courts’ Covid-hit squad from claiming a point.

They drew 1-1 at Celtic Park earlier in the campaign and were seconds away from drawing at Parkhead on their next visit before Liel Abada’s last-gasp winner.

“Our approach against Celtic and Rangers this year has been for the most part on point,” said Courts, whose side have taken four points off Rangers at Tannadice.

“I think we have caused them trouble and we have obviously taken points off both of the teams.

“You always go into these games cautiously optimistic because you have to respect the quality they have got.

“But if we take something from the game that will be a real big step forward.

“We are full of respect for Rangers, but we are at the stage of the season where our needs are really, really strong and we have got to be targeting something from every single game that we play.”

Courts admits his preparations change ahead of games against Scotland’s big two teams.

“It’s completely different in terms of the questions these teams will pose and obviously the quality is different,” he said.

“The players are going to make a higher volume of decisions and complex decisions, and that’s what we need to replicate on the training pitch.

“Also we need to feel that we are going to try and win, to be brave, to take points and pass the ball, and take some risks as well.

“You can go there with a game plan to be organised and compact and control space, but you also want the players to know there’s an autonomy to go and play and try and score, which is something we have tried to do in Glasgow this season.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fire me out of a cannon to Europa League final – Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist has joked he would gladly be fired out of a cannon to get to see Rangers play in the Europa League final in Seville next week. Tens of thousands of Gers fans have been scrambling for flights and tickets since last Thursday when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat RB Leipzig in the semi-final at Ibrox to set up a meeting with another Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the May 18 final in Spain.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Tam Courts
newschain

Tam Courts to juggle his squad for Celtic clash

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts vowed to utilise his squad as they balance the aim of getting something from cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with keeping players fresh for Sunday’s crucial trip to face Ross County. Marc McNulty, Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have...
SOCCER
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Dundee United#Licence#Ibrox#European#Motherwell#The Europa League#Courts#Parkhead#Celtic
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
newschain

Arbroath hold Inverness to goalless draw in first leg

Arbroath held Inverness to a goalless draw in the Highlands to set up a huge night of action at Gayfield on Friday. Dick Campbell’s cinch Championship runners-up had the better of the opening half but Caley Thistle improved and Logan Chalmers came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first leg of the Premiership play-off semi-final.
WORLD
newschain

Sadiq Khan to meet tech giants on trade mission to Silicon Valley

The Mayor of London is set to meet with tech business leaders as he heads a trade mission to Silicon Valley. Sadiq Khan will speak with senior representatives from some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Google and LinkedIn at their headquarters in California on Tuesday. The visits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

Euan Blair has said that a string of top grades at GCSE makes no difference to the performance of young people who finish apprenticeships through his company, Multiverse. Tony Blair’s son told a panel on the skills gap at the Times Education Summit that “we’ve had for a long time the obsession with academics as a kind of marker of potential and talent”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Elon Musk would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban in move to end permanent suspensions

Elon Musk has said he will reverse the Twitter ban imposed on former US president Donald Trump as part of his plan to make permanent account suspensions a “rare thing”. The billionaire Tesla boss agreed a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board last month and said at the time that as well as improving the free speech principles of the site, he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.
POTUS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy