ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Grant McCann hopes big last-day win is sign of things to come

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnphl_0fWJWS8b00

Peterborough manager Grant McCann is hoping his side’s thumping final-day victory over Blackpool is a sign of better times ahead after an otherwise disappointing season.

The Posh’s relegation had long been confirmed before the under-strength Seasiders were put to the sword at London Road, as they suffered their worst defeat since a 7-2 hammering at Watford in January 2015.

While the visitors were never at the races, that should not detract from a stylish performance from Peterborough – who have shown signs of improvement since McCann’s return in February.

It was not enough to keep them in the Championship, after only one campaign in the second tier, but the former Northern Ireland midfielder will want plenty more displays like this next season.

McCann said: “We’ve been working on that, just the reaction from when we lose the ball – I thought we were good on that today.

“I thought we were on the front foot in everything we did, we limited them to very few opportunities on our goal and hopefully we can take that, moving forward.

“Today was about sending the fans home happy with a little bit of positivity. That, today, was for them.

“I felt a little bit embarrassed, a little bit ashamed walking around at the end. We’ve shown our appreciation to the fans but it just didn’t feel right, so hopefully next season we can walk around with a different sort of feeling.

“The front four were very, very good today, so it was a real good team performance, some really good goals.

“All in all, it was a real good day at the office today.”

Peterborough controlled the game from the start, with Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell having to make a couple of good saves from Jack Taylor while also denying Ricky-Jade Jones.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Kwame Poku played the ball through for Jonson Clarke-Harris, who rounded Maxwell before calmly finishing.

The Posh cut loose after the hour mark, with Sammie Szmodics doubling their lead with a low finish past Maxwell after a lovely chipped ball over the defence by Jones.

Szmodics then claimed his second and Peterborough’s third by tapping in Harrison Burrows’ low ball across goal.

Substitute Jack Marriott got in on the act with a cushioned volley, Burrows again with the assist, before Taylor struck the best of the lot in the closing stages with a stunning effort into the top corner.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Not like us at all. We saved our worst performance until the last game of the season.

“We were miles off it today, just miles off it, not good enough all over the pitch in possession or out of possession, defending the goal, the goals we gave away, we didn’t look like scoring.

“We just weren’t good enough. That’s the first time in my two years here that I question the appetite and the application of the players.

“It’ll leave a bitter taste in the mouth over the next six weeks before we start back for pre-season, but I also have to have some perspective as well.

“It probably tells you how well we’ve done over the previous 45 games that we’ve never been in that situation before, and it can happen in this division. Unfortunately, it has happened to us today.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Critchley
Person
Kwame Poku
Person
Grant Mccann
Person
Harrison Burrows
Person
Sammie Szmodics
newschain

Sadiq Khan to meet tech giants on trade mission to Silicon Valley

The Mayor of London is set to meet with tech business leaders as he heads a trade mission to Silicon Valley. Sadiq Khan will speak with senior representatives from some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Google and LinkedIn at their headquarters in California on Tuesday. The visits...
BUSINESS
newschain

GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

Euan Blair has said that a string of top grades at GCSE makes no difference to the performance of young people who finish apprenticeships through his company, Multiverse. Tony Blair’s son told a panel on the skills gap at the Times Education Summit that “we’ve had for a long time the obsession with academics as a kind of marker of potential and talent”.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Things To Come#Posh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tweaked legacy prosecution proposals met with opposition

A move to tweak a plan to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles-related crime has been met with opposition. There was outrage last year when the Government unveiled proposals to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles offences. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill appears to have been tweaked...
WORLD
newschain

UK will not shy away from taking action on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Truss

The UK will not “shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Foreign Secretary has said in a push for treaty reform. Liz Truss said some proposals put forward by the European Union during months of discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would “take us backwards” as she argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy