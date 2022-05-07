ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tranquil Lady enters Oaks picture with taking Naas performance

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UDQ5_0fWJW9hH00

Tranquil Lady marked herself out as a Classic contender with a convincing victory in the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas.

One of three for Joseph O’Brien in the race, the daughter of Australia was always perfectly placed tracking the leaders in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle and quickened clear of the 11-4 favourite Lily Pond to record a comfortable four-length victory.

“We were hoping for a big run in Navan and we were disappointed. This was Plan B to come here, to be honest, but she came out of Navan well and we thought it was a suitable race,” said O’Brien.

“I was a bit worried about the ground and (owners’ racing manager) Richard (Ryan) convinced me to run her.

“I don’t think she wants it too soft but she handled it well and Dylan gave her a lovely ride. We think she’s a nice filly and she looked it today.

“I don’t know why she didn’t really fire in Navan, it wasn’t a bad run and it was probably a good race but we were hoping for more and it’s nice to see her doing it today.”

Sent off at 3-1 for this 10-furlong Group Three contest, the move up to further looks unlikely to pose too many problems, with Betfair going 7-1 for the Cazoo Oaks.

Her handler stated that was not originally the plan, but will have to come under consideration now.

O’Brien continued: ““It wasn’t the plan, but it’s definitely a conversation we’ll have with Richard and Jim (Cockburn) now.

“She popped her head up today as if she should be going there. We kind of had the Curragh in our minds, but we have to certainly talk about it now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKB5l_0fWJW9hH00
Little Big Bear gets off the mark at Naas for Aidan O’Brien and could run in the Coventry at Royal Ascot (Gary Carson/PA)

Little Big Bear got off the mark at the second attempt when taking the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF.

Beaten just a short head on debut at the Curragh, the imposing Aidan O’Brien-trained son of No Nay Never tracked the eventual second Alexis Zorba throughout the five-furlong contest, before hitting full flight in the final furlong to win a hard-held three lengths at odds of 4-9.

Betfair shortened the Ballydoyle youngster into 6-1 from 10-1 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and winning jockey Seamie Heffernan believes Little Big Bear is a talented operator.

“He’s a massive big colt with loads of pace. He finished out well and hopefully he keeps progressing,” he said.

“I was always comfortable, he was the class horse in the race and he finished well.

“He started at six and went back to five, he has buckets of pace but he relaxes.

“They need to progress from run to run and be up for the fight. He ticks all the boxes at the moment.”

There was a thriller in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race where Shartash franked the form of Little Big Bear’s earlier victory when just pipping the 1.1million guineas buy Age Of Kings in a photo.

Johnny Murtagh’s youngster was third behind Tough Talk (first) and Little Big Bear (second) on debut and that racecourse experience came to the fore here to grind down O’Brien’s well-bred Kingman colt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu0wv_0fWJW9hH00
Johnny Murtagh saddled the winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s great. Coming here I was confident that it would take a smart one to beat him,” said Murtagh.

“He’s a sharp colt, for one of the Aga’s he shows plenty of pace. It was a bit close for comfort, the other one was battling back at the end.

“He’s a nice colt. He’s tough, he’s hardy and we’ll stick him up into stakes class now.

“We were delighted with our lad first time when he finished third and you saw what the second did today. I was getting a bit more confident then but then you see the opposition you’re up against in Ireland.

“Pat (Downes) was just saying the mare is pretty useful.

“I’m after running a couple of two-year-olds that disappointed but this lad is probably the sharpest we have at the moment.

“We’ve a few nice horses that will take a bit of time but I’ve got a few sharp ones for his Highness this year and in the next couple of weeks we should have a few more out.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoute ready to take the wraps off Derby hope Desert Crown

Sir Michael Stoute insists Desert Crown is “not a spectacular homeworker” ahead of his highly-anticipated reappearance in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York. The master of Freemason Lodge has saddled six previous winners of the recognised Derby trial, with both Shahrastani (1986) and North Light...
ANIMALS
newschain

Minzaal seeking perfect York reappearance for Burrows

Owen Burrows is relishing the prospect of getting Minzaal back on track when he lines up in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York on Wednesday. The four-year-old was only seen twice last season, both at Ascot, firstly landing Listed honours over five furlongs before finishing a creditable third in the Group One British Champions Sprint Stakes.
SPORTS
newschain

Westover to prepare for possible Derby date with Epsom spin

Westover is set for a trip to Epsom for the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning on May 23 before hopefully taking in next month’s Classic. Winner of the Sandown Classic Trial first time out this season, trainer Ralph Beckett decided against another prep run with the Frankel colt, who will instead enjoy a spin around the famous Epsom track.
ANIMALS
newschain

Emily Upjohn tests Classic credentials in Musidora prize

Emily Upjohn puts her unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday. A narrow winner on her racecourse debut at Wolverhampton in November, the daughter of Sea The Stars made a spectacular return to action at Sandown last month to leave jockey Frankie Dettori purring.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Ryan
Person
Johnny Murtagh
newschain

Sonny Liston still under consideration for Derby outing

Charlie Hills has not given up hope of a Cazoo Derby bid with Sonny Liston following his third behind Star Of India in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester. The Lawman colt was an impressive winner on debut at Sandown last year, but was unable to land a telling blow on his reappearance when fourth behind Roger Varian’s Eydon in the Feilden Stakes.
ANIMALS
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Dettori anticipating ‘amazing farewell’ for Stradivarius from York crowd

Frankie Dettori is preparing himself an “emotional” day at York on Friday when he is reunited with Stradivarius in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup. John and Thady Gosden’s superstar stayer is unbeaten in five previous visits to the Knavesmire, winning this Group Two prize in 2018 and 2019 before completing a Lonsdale Cup hat-trick last summer.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Irish#Betfair
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Sadiq Khan to meet tech giants on trade mission to Silicon Valley

The Mayor of London is set to meet with tech business leaders as he heads a trade mission to Silicon Valley. Sadiq Khan will speak with senior representatives from some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Google and LinkedIn at their headquarters in California on Tuesday. The visits...
BUSINESS
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rich Strike produces huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike produced a sensational 80-1 upset to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Eric Reed-trained colt only made the field on Friday with the scratching of Ethereal Road, but powered home from an unpromising position under Sonny Leon to stun favourite Epicenter and Zandon. The winner had...
SPORTS
newschain

UK ticket-holder scoops £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said. The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. One ticket matched all seven numbers...
LOTTERY
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy