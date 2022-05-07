NXS: What to watch for in the ROXOR 200

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Overcome Obstacles To Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway. "What an unbelievable day at Darlington Raceway. We faced so much as a team so it feels really good to get a ninth-place finish in the Huk Chevrolet. We had to make a green-flag stop in Stage 1 but fought to take the wave-around and get back on the lead lap. Our Chevy was really good on the long run, but we struggled on the short run, especially in dirty air. I was starting to wonder how many times I could hit the wall without having issues. We overcame two speeding penalties today, so it says a lot about our team to be able to overcome those and finish in the top-10."
