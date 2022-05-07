ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXS: What to watch for in the ROXOR 200

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Rolling into Darlington: In the 63 races held at the facility 35 have had a different winner, 29 pole winners 15 of which have won from the pole with Hamlin the most recent in 2017. Chase Elliott, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier are all entered this weekend as the...

Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Darlington

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Overcome Obstacles To Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway. "What an unbelievable day at Darlington Raceway. We faced so much as a team so it feels really good to get a ninth-place finish in the Huk Chevrolet. We had to make a green-flag stop in Stage 1 but fought to take the wave-around and get back on the lead lap. Our Chevy was really good on the long run, but we struggled on the short run, especially in dirty air. I was starting to wonder how many times I could hit the wall without having issues. We overcame two speeding penalties today, so it says a lot about our team to be able to overcome those and finish in the top-10."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Keselowski’s Day at Darlington Ends Early

Brad Keselowski’s day at Darlington came to an early end Sunday afternoon in the annual NASCAR Throwback race, as the No. 6 blew a tire near the end of stage two, causing damage too severe for the Socios.com Ford to continue. Sporting the iconic 2004 Mark Martin scheme, Keselowski...
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

Darlington Top-Five for Sam Hunt Racing and Nemechek

After winning last night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway, John Hunter Nemechek got behind the wheel of the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26 GR Supra and claimed a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Brandon Jones (seventh) also claimed a top-10 finish at the treacherous South Carolina track.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bell Leads Toyota With a Top-10 Finish in Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How were you able to recover from the final pit stop to a top-10 finish?. “This SiriusXM Camry was excellent as these No. 20 cars are every time we go to the race track. Last week at Dover, it felt like we had a car capable of winning and had unfortunate circumstances take us out of it. And then you know kind of the same thing today. That yellow was the big unfortunate moment whenever the yellow came out and kind of flipped the strategy. Overall, really proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and proud for all of our partners on this 20 car. Maybe one of these days we’ll be up there.”
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

William Bryon Pit Road Interview Darlington

Q. We just heard from Joey, and it sounded almost like it was a retaliation thing; did you guys have something happen before that?. WILLIAM BYRON: No, I mean, we were really close off of 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead. He's just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I've seen it with other guys.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 14th at Darlington

On Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, rookie Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were able to make significant mid-race gains at one of the toughest tracks in motorsports. After starting 25th, Burton and the No. 21 Mustang were mired in 30th place at the end of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Ross Chastain Accident Quote

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 COCA-COLA CAMARO ZL1, sidelined due to damage sustained in an accident on lap 196. “We had a super strong day for our No. 1 Coca-Cola Chevy Camaro. We were fighting the balance all day. We were racing with those guys for the lead. I just thought I could run the bottom there off of turn two and the exit of the patch. I just got loose on the transition and spun out.
DARLINGTON, IN
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really solid weekend for our Petty GMS Chevrolet. Starting with practice yesterday and throughout the race today, our group worked together and made progress. We kept plugging away at it consistently and got the handling in a good spot where we just needed to make little adjustments. Even when we had a couple things not go our way during the race, we kept our heads down to push through and finish 12th. I’m very proud of our team for rebounding after Dover. This was a complete weekend from start to finish that we can build momentum off of. It was an honor to drive this Lee Petty throwback scheme from the 1959 Daytona 500. He was a pioneer of our sport and to carry his number and colors is a special moment that I’m grateful for.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

FRM Darlington Race Recap: Front Row Motorsports Has Great Weekend in Darlington. McDowell and Smith Finish 7th. Gilliland Finishes 15th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travelled south for the weekend to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action. On a weekend that featured Zane Smith continue his top-10 streak and Michael McDowell pick up his fourth top-10 of 2022, and Todd Gilliland scored a top-15 on Sunday- his best Cup Series finish to date.
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 25th at Darlington

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 25th in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Burton turned a lap at 166.806 miles per hour on Saturday morning to earn that spot. The DEX Imaging Mustang, carrying a paint scheme reminiscent of the one...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Earns His Best Darlington Finish with Top-10 Effort

Tyler Ankrum earned his third top-10 result of the season at Darlington Raceway on Friday night with an eighth-place finish following post-race technical inspection. The effort was a track-best finish at the “Lady in Black” for the driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and his third top-10 result in the last four races. The San Bernardino, Calif. native earned the eighth-most points in Toyota Racing’s 1,498th NASCAR start to climb to 12th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after seven events.
MOTORSPORTS
