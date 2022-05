Make a Wish Northeast New York got the help of local artists to make the wish of an 11-year-old from Troy come true. Esme Savoie wanted to be the subject of a museum exhibit. So, artists have reimagined her in a one of a kind wish by using her autobiographical writing and turning it into an art show at the Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy.

