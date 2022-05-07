ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt to offer companies on stock exchange as of September - minister tells Reuters

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will start offering shares in state companies on the country’s stock exchange starting from September, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday.

The minister said that the move had been postponed until after the end of the summer vacation period.

The government had planned to offer shares in 4-6 companies during the current fiscal year that runs to end-June. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
