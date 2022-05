TULSA, Okla. — A Sapulpa woman died in a crash involving a semi in Tulsa early Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Heavan McDougal, 23, of Sapulpa died at the scene when a semi and her vehicle collided on I-44, just west of 56th Street.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

