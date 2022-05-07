ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jon Boutcher applies to be Metropolitan Police chief

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-police chief in charge of several investigations linked to Northern Ireland's Troubles has applied for the post of Met Police commissioner. Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, has gone for the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

How does Northern Ireland's power-sharing government work?

Votes have been counted in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, with Sinn Féin becoming the largest party. Northern Ireland's government works by a system of power sharing, introduced in the 1990s as a way of ending decades of violence. However, making this work has been a difficult process -...
POLITICS
BBC

Vitoldas Platakis killed partner following 'habit' of assaults

A man has admitted killing his partner, who was found dead on a bed with bruising on her body. Vitoldas Platakis denied murdering Valdamara Zemaitiene at their home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, but admitted her manslaughter. Speaking through a translator, he told Nottingham Crown Court her death in July "was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Park stabbing: Three men in hospital with knife wounds

Three men have suffered knife wounds during an attack in a city park. West Midlands Police said officers had been called to Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, at 19:45 BST on Monday and two men, aged 25 and 18, had been taken to hospital with stab wounds. They remain in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police issue appeal to find missing Bristol teenager

Police officers searching for a missing 15-year-old say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety. Madison, also known as Maddie, left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April saying she was going to the shops and hasn't been seen since. Avon and Somerset Police said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Vardy v Rooney: Vardy evidence 'lost or destroyed', court told

There has been a "widespread and significant destruction or loss of evidence" in the so-called Wagatha Christie case, Coleen Rooney's barrister has told the High Court. The wife of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney is being sued for libel after claiming Rebekah Vardy, the wife of striker Jamie, leaked her private information.
POLITICS
BBC

Banbury: Police probe woman's unexplained death at hotel

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a hotel. The body of the woman, in her 40s, was found at the 17th Century Cromwell Lodge Hotel off North Bar Street in Banbury on Saturday afternoon. Thames Valley Police said her death is currently being treated as "unexplained". The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Serial rapist branded a danger to women jailed for 10 years

A serial rapist was labelled a "danger to women" as he was jailed for 10 years for a series of attacks.. Sean Hartley, 34, had admitted three rapes of three women, a series of assaults and domestic abuse in Moray and Highland over more than 15 years. His first and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison

A man has been arrested after tennis balls filled with drugs were thrown over the wall into a prison. A man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday. Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was...
TENNIS
BBC

M6 wrong-way driver who swam across canal to escape police jailed

A speeding driver who twice drove the wrong way down the M6 while being chased by police before jumping in a canal to escape arrest has been jailed. Cheshire Police said officers followed David Houghton across the county in the early hours of 6 April before he abandoned his van and jumped into the Manchester Ship Canal to try to escape.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Police probe after man dies 'coasteering'

A man has died after getting into difficulty while "coasteering". The 35-year-old, who is not from north Wales, was rescued and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after the incident near Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, at about 12:30 BST on Friday, but later died. North Wales Police said the man was a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Masts to be axed from explosive-filled shipwreck in safety bid

Hidden below the Thames is one of London's most unlikely tourist destinations. We've travelled about 30 minutes, along with a handful of day trippers from Southend, into the Thames Estuary. Slowly, a set of masts sticking out from the grey waves come into view. This is the SS Richard Montgomery,...
ECONOMY

