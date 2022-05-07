ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew McIntyre Reflects On Being The First Person To Kick Out Of Happy Corbin's 'End Of Days'

Drew McIntyre made history at WWE WrestleMania 38. At the event, McIntyre faced off against Happy Corbin in a match he'd been seeking ever since Corbin and Madcap Moss injured him backstage at WWE Day 1. Not only did Drew defeat Happy, but he became the first person to ever kick...

Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns Says He's Entering A New Phase Of His Career, Hints At Having A Different Schedule

Roman Reigns talks about what is in the way of his future. Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on the 5/7/2022 live event show "Saturday Night Main Event" in Trenton, New Jersey (See the full results for the show here). After the match, Reigns caught the attention of the audience, saying that he may never return to Trenton due to him working in a new phase of his career.
TRENTON, NJ
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Reflects On The Top Rope Breaking During Match With Bobby Lashley On UK Tour

Drew McIntyre talks about the ropes snapping during a recent match with Bobby Lashley. The world of WWE is predetermined as far as the match outcomes are concerned, but on occasion, accidents happen and one such incident occurred during a recent UK tour while Bobby Lashley was wrestling Drew McIntyre. both men were hitting the ropes and Bobby Lashley suddenly fell from the ring when the top rope snapped.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Riddle Still Wants A WrestleMania Match With Brock Lesnar, Even If He Won't Like The Outcome

Riddle reflects on getting “Brocked” in Saudi Arabia and says he would like to test his skills against a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania. Riddle has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars on Monday Night Raw. With that new spot on the card comes the availability of new opponents. As Matt Riddle continues to move through the ranks, he now believes he is closer to one of his dream matches with Brock Lesnar.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Roman Reigns Signs New Deal With WWE

Roman Reigns is sticking with WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE. Roman Reigns made headlines by speaking at a live event on Saturday and saying that he's entering a new phase of his career. Terms of the deal...
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers Celebrate Their First Mother's Day, AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Edge, More | Fight Size

Here's your fight size update for Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Several wrestling personalities are celebrating their first Mother's Day. First Mother’s Day went pretty poorly. Lost keys, broken phones, money wasted, baby not feeling well, plans falling through (second try with @atlbotanical and I think we just need to break up) Perhaps I tried too hard. But it’s just one day. Tomorrow is a new one and this Angel has no idea today was supposed to be any different at all. I ended up crying in my car feeling like a failure of a mom because everything I wanted for her today just didn’t happen. But…she cried with me, at an incredible decibel I might add. I have her and she has me. And tomorrow I’m probably just going to drive us up to the beach, ignore my phone and stay as long as I feel like anyway. We’ll have our day in the sun kiddo -- I love you Little Bittle.
WWE
Fightful

Backstage Notes And Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown, April 25-29

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for April 25:. - Randy Orton celebration, 8-Man tag: Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari. - Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville: Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly. - Veer squash: Shane Helms. - Arm Wrestling Challenge: Adam Pearce. - Reggie & Dana Brooke...
WWE
Fightful

Kofi Kingston: If You Want To Hear 'SOS' Check Out Peacock, It Won't Be Back Any Time Soon

Kofi Kingston says he wouldn't expect to hear his old "SOS" theme song any time soon. When Kofi Kingston first came to WWE, he had a more stereotypical Jamaican presentation, complete with an accent that would be randomly dropped on a 2009 episode of Monday Night Raw. However, his theme song, SOS by Collie Buddz, would stick with him up until he joined The New Day in 2015. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston says that for anyone expecting to hear the song soon, he wouldn't hold his breath.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage On 5/6 Draws Lowest Viewership & Demo Number In Show History In Early Timeslot

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/6 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, drew 292,000 viewers on May 6th. This number is down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This viewership number is also the lowest number in AEW history for either a Dynamite or Rampage show. The 5/6 episode aired in the earliest time slot in show history, with the episode starting at 5:30PM EST.
WWE
Fightful

'Miz & Mrs' Season Three Premiere Date Announced

USA Network announced that Miz & Mrs. season three will premiere on Monday, June 6 following WWE Raw. The series stars The Miz & Maryse. The Mizanins are back! USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs” returns for season three on Monday, June 6 with a 2-episode premiere at 11 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. ET. “Miz and Mrs” gives an exclusive glimpse into the life of WWE Superstars, The Miz and Maryse. This season, the “it couple” is faced with their biggest challenge yet, raising two toddlers. With big career moves on the horizon and a revolving door of family members, the Mizanins must learn how to balance the pressure of their careers with family life.
WWE
Fightful

Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta) Says Turn On Indi Hartwell Was Coming On NXT

Indi Hartwell didn't even see it coming. Throughout the first few months of NXT 2.0, the tag team division has changed in many ways whether it meant a new team debuting, an old team disbanding, or a couple of singles wrestlers being put together into a team. For Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell, none of these things were true as before they were partnering in NXT 2.0, they were working together in multiple independent promotions around the world.
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Returns On 5/9 WWE Raw; Sonya Deville No Longer A WWE Official

After weeks of abusing her authority, Sonya Deville is no longer a WWE official as of May 9. However, while she may no longer be an official, she is still a WWE Superstar and tonight, she lost to a returning Alexa Bliss in a very quick fashion before having a complete mental breakdown over the loss of her authority.
WWE
Fightful

MTV Challenge Godfather Mark Long Teases Entering A WWE Ring Within The Next Six Months

"The Godfather" is more than ready for the challenge. Mark Long has popped up on WWE television on more than one occasion this year. He and The Miz celebrated after The Miz turned on Logan Paul and then he showed up at NXT Spring Breakin’ on Tuesday, May 3. Mark appeared on camera to support Grayson Waller, his apparent BFF, in his bout against Nathan Frazier. Despite the star power in his corner, Waller still lost to Frazier.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestling World Celebrates Batista's 20-Year WWE Anniversary

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Batista. portraying Reverend D-Von Dudley's deacon, Batista would eventually parlay his opportunities into multiple world championships and eventually parlay his wrestling career into a successful Hollywood career where he is perhaps best known for portraying Drax the Destroyer and the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.
WWE
