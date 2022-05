Trailing by a run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning Monday afternoon, the Yough softball team managed to rally without getting a single hit. The Cougars were down to their last strike on three occasions against Belle Vernon pitcher Talia Ross, yet they managed to plate three runs en route to a 4-2 come-from-behind victory in Section 2-4A play.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO