Goochland, VA

Goochland Rescue Dog Olympics and Adoption Event announced for May

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dog lovers and canine companions rejoice! A fun-filled afternoon is headed your way soon.

The Rescue Dog Olympics and Adoption Event is set to take place on May 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery located at 4100 Knolls Point Drive in Goochland. The adoption event will offer a host of activities for owners and their furry friends, including contests, prizes, pet-centric vendors, food trucks, music and more.

Henrico holding $10 pet vaccination event

Adoptable dogs from local rescue groups and shelters will be spotlighted at the event as “Gold Medalists,” each wearing a yellow “gold medal” bandana to indicate that they are searching for a forever home. Anyone with foster or shelter dogs is encouraged to attend the event to show off the dogs for adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI3Zj_0fWJQezh00
Credit: Goochland Pet Lovers

Goochland Pet Lovers , a nonprofit that works with the county to provide financial support, programs and community engagement activities for animal lovers and their pets, is hosting the event with support from a number of local sponsors, such as Dominion Energy , Cowardin’s Jewelers, the Giving Arts Foundation, Holiday Barn Pet Resorts and other organizations. The first Rescue Dog Olympics was held in 2018.

For more information about the event or how to become a sponsor, email Erica Ditzler , or visit Goochland Pet Lovers’ website .

