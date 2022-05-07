Northwest School Bus Drivers Fight in Front of Parents

In preparation for dismissal, buses were parked outside Northwest Middle School on Wednesday.

Parents report seeing a bus driver attempting to talk to another driver. A third driver reportedly interrupted them, grabbed one by the neck, and held his fist up.

The driver cried out for help. Bystanders rushed to separate the two. Based on witness reports, the aggressor continued to squeeze his neck, push, and threaten him. While they attempted to pull the attacker away, he wouldn’t release his hold and continued with his angry threats.

The fight was witnessed by several parents and students who went home and told their families what they had seen.

Following up with witnesses, we discovered that the driver finished the route that day and then headed to urgent care for neck injuries.

Our sources tell us the diver filed a police report on Thursday morning and has not returned to work.

We followed up on the aggressor’s status. It appears he drove his regular route throughout the remainder of the week.

Northwest officials have not issued a statement. The next scheduled school board meeting will be on May 17th at 5:30 p.m.