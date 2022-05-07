ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Northwest School Bus Drivers Fight in Front of Parents

By Ross Madison
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gI0uG_0fWJQWsl00

In preparation for dismissal, buses were parked outside Northwest Middle School on Wednesday.

Parents report seeing a bus driver attempting to talk to another driver. A third driver reportedly interrupted them, grabbed one by the neck, and held his fist up.

The driver cried out for help. Bystanders rushed to separate the two. Based on witness reports, the aggressor continued to squeeze his neck, push, and threaten him. While they attempted to pull the attacker away, he wouldn’t release his hold and continued with his angry threats.

The fight was witnessed by several parents and students who went home and told their families what they had seen.

Following up with witnesses, we discovered that the driver finished the route that day and then headed to urgent care for neck injuries.

Our sources tell us the diver filed a police report on Thursday morning and has not returned to work.

We followed up on the aggressor’s status. It appears he drove his regular route throughout the remainder of the week.

Northwest officials have not issued a statement. The next scheduled school board meeting will be on May 17th at 5:30 p.m.

Read this on the web

Comments / 7

Nolan Howie
3d ago

clearly we do not have all the facts about this situation so as a reasonable adult I for one will not be passing judgement on anyone until all facts are presented

Reply
8
Into the Mystic
3d ago

WTH?! First, nobody should have driven any kids home after that, and second, I’ll bet that was a sight to see, especially to those that supposedly had that guy as a role model. Even if that guy is a good guy, he let his emotions get the best of him. Even once is too many times when children and young adults are watching. If it were me, I’d resign before they fired me. That’s not a position where you want to be under the microscope.

Reply
7
Toni Lee
3d ago

Personally I don't think they should wait until the school board meeting I think the drivers need to be brought in front of the administration and let them take care of it now instead of waiting until the next meeting

Reply
6
Related
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Scioto County, OH
insideedition.com

Girl, 3, Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall Despite Parents' Best Efforts to Rescue Her

A Pennsylvania family is grieving after their 3-year-old daughter was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, People reported. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. The family was on a hike in the area when the toddler "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Northwest Middle School
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
SCDNReports

Woman Arrested for 12th Time After 12th Street Traffic Stop

Portsmouth Ohio Police arrested a woman for the 12th time after a traffic stop on 12th Street just after 8 am. Police took Nichole Howard into custody for a probation violation. This was the 12th visit to the Scioto County Jail for Howard. Howard has previous arrests for probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving, petty theft, passing bad checks, and driving on a suspended license. Police also gave her an equipment citation for the vehicle.
SCDNReports

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night Crash

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night CrashSCDN Photo Archive. Two 18-year-olds were injured in a car crash that took place after they left their high school prom. The unnamed teenagers were in a truck that they had taken to prom in Washington Court House when the driver lost control and hit a stop sign and tree.
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop Shooting

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop ShootingScreenshot. An Ohio man was shot to death during a shooting at a barbershop that remains under investigation. Lawrence Jefferson is a 51-year-old man who was found dead on the scene of the shooting in Columbus, which took place at Executive Barber Salon.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
129K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy