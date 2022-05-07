Driver dies after striking tree on Midlands interstate, police report. Coroner IDs victim

A person died in a wreck Saturday morning on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol

The collision occurred about midnight in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 93, which is about a mile past the exit for U.S. 601 and five miles from Camden, Trooper Nick Pye reported.

The driver of a sedan hit another car in the rear, Kershaw County Coroner David West said. The sedan driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and came to a stop near a rest area, according to investigators. The other driver ran off the left side of the road into the median.

The driver who struck a tree died, according to Pye. The driver who went into the median was taken to an MUSC hospital.

The victim was 31-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson, who lived in the Camden area, West said.

The highway patrol is investigating the wreck.

In 2022, at least 310 people have died in traffic collisions in South Carolina, including five in Kershaw County.