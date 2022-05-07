ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

By RB Hayek
 3 days ago
The New York Mets will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, hoping to replicate the magic from their last battle. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Phillies 8-7 on Thursday in one of the wildest comebacks...

