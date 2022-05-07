The Future Stars Leadership Camp registration is open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Basketball players – there’s an event for you this Summer. Registration is open for the The Future Stars Leadership Camp.

It’ll focus on basketball essentials, while helping students develop leadership skills and concepts. It will feature many guest speakers and basketball phenomenon’s including former NBA player Walter Jordan and Hall of Fame Coach Dan Kline.

The Future Stars Leadership Camp will be on June 13th – 16th from 9 to 2 p.m. at Northrop High School. Want to participate? You can find the link to register here .

