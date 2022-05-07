ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Old Irving Park

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was accused with fatally striking a bicyclist Wednesday night in Old Irving Park. Phil Pinkawa, 57, was in a black 2022 Nissan Versa, allegedly struck Nick Parlingayan, who was...

www.nbcchicago.com

CBS Chicago

Man shot while driving on Chicago Avenue in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 38-year-old man while he was driving Thursday night in the River North neighborhood.Police said, shortly before 10 p.m., the man was driving down Chicago Avenue near Wells Street, when a brown sedan pulled up, and someone started shooting into the victim's car from the passenger's side.Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen, groin, and right thigh, and managed to keep driving a few blocks to Chicago Avenue and State Street, outside a Whole Foods, where he pulled over. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday morning.Area Three detectives were investigating. This was at least the second shooting in River North this week, and at least the fifth across the downtown area. Last weekend, one woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the sidewalk outside the House of Blues. 
CBS Chicago

Man dies after shooting, roll over crash in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead after a shooting and roll-over crash in the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 7:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man was sitting in a 2009 White Chrysler on the 4400 block of North Hamlin when a dark-colored vehicle approached and fired shots.  The victim was shot in the chest and tried to drive away but hit several parked cars -- causing his car to roll over. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
WGNtv.com

27-year-old woman shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The woman self-transported to Mount...
CBS Chicago

Man shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery on heels of seven other attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrifying shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood left a man fighting for his life early Friday, and it may have all been over a cellphone. The robbery happened just blocks away from where a DePaul University student was also robbed. Police Friday evening said in a community alert that it is part of a pattern of eight "related" attacks and robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview areas within the past 48 hours. But later Friday evening, Chicago Police News Affairs said the shooting was only connected to one robbery targeting the DePaul student a few minutes earlier,...
CBS Chicago

Two women stabbed after argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women are in serious condition after being stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night.Police said around 11 p.m., the women, 22 and 32, were standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles when a known man began stabbing them after an argument. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the body.No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery of retired Cook County Sheriff's officer dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the people accused of attempting to rob a retired Cook County Sheriff's officer in April has died after that retired officer shot him. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, 14-year-old Corey Mason, of Chicago, died Wednesday. Police say on April 28 shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun to his back. The other two took his property. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported that the retired officer was OK, and all signs showed he had defended himself when the three robbers tried to take everything he had at gunpoint. Chicago police said the victim shot one of the three in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. CBS 2 was told the retired officer was distraught after the shooting, but more upset once he saw how young the boy he shot in the head was. Police found the other two robbery suspects a few blocks away and arrested them.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

