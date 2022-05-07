ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Dominates the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

By Desiree Homer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a showdown of performance hatchback or 'hot hatch' models, the new 2023 Toyota GR Corolla dominates the veteran 2022 Volkswagen Golf...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Related
Toyota GR Corolla vs. Hyundai Veloster N: Hot Hatch Showdown

While many drivers know the Toyota Corolla as a reliable and great sedan or hatchback, Toyota also offers sportier versions of the Corolla. In fact, Toyota recently announced the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, which is a hot hatch performance version of the model, and it has some stiff competition. Here’s a look at how the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla compares against the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N.
2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
Toyota
Volkswagen
Cars
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Thursday finally revealed a Supra...
insideevs.com

New Entry-Level 2025 Volkswagen EV Teased And It's Not The ID Life

We saw the Volkswagen ID Life concept at its debut in Munich last year and it seemed to have been fairly well received at the motor show and by the press generally speaking. But it looks like they did not deem it the right direction for the brand’s small EV, set to be unveiled in 2025, as now they are teasing a very different model that has taken the ID Life’s place.
