Brooklyn Center, MN

Daunte Wright's mother was detained after recording a traffic stop

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police...

www.wdio.com

CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

Originally published on May 5 BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been released of a police encounter with the mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year. Katie Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording several officers involved in an apparent traffic stop on southbound Highway 252, broadcasting the scene from across the median. At...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Drinking, Getting High And Falling Asleep On Infant Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota mother is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly getting drunk, smoking meth, and taking a sedative before falling asleep on her 5-month-old child, killing her. Sarah Declusin, 28, of Embarrass, is charged via summons in Kanabec County with second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with the January death of her daughter at a home in Mora, court documents show. If convicted of both charges, Declusin faces up to 15 years in prison. (credit: Kanabec County) According to a criminal complaint, the child’s father came home in the morning hours of Jan. 22 to find Declusion sleeping on...
MORA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set a trial date for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year. Brian Cummings’ trial will begin Sept. 19, according to court documents filed on Monday. The judge also denied a motion by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
