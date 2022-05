TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With what lies ahead for Roe vs. Wade this question is still hanging in the air: What about emergency contraception?. Currently, Plan B, also known as the morning after pill, is one of the most accessible options out there for women. It’s available over the counter without a prescription. But, many worry this could come to an end, if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

